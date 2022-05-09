Tense situation in Colombo as Rajapaksa supporters attack peaceful protesters

Colombo, May 9 Tense situation prevailed in Colombo on Monday as local politic and their supporters who are urging Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa not to leave his seat amidst growing pressure, attacked peaceful anti-government protesters in the heart of the capital city.

The pro-Rajapska supporters who gathered at the Prime Minister's official residence, Temple Trees in Colombo, urged Mahinda Rajapaksa to stick to his seat and later armed with clubs attacked the protesters, including a Buddhist priest, who were have been staging a demonstration for more than a week urging him to step down amid the ongoing economic crisis.

They attacked the anti-government protesters and set fire to temporary huts where some of them were on hunger strike urging the Rajapaksas to leave amidst worst economic crisis the country is going through.

Later, the pro-Rajapaksa protesters proceeded to another protest site where a peaceful demonstation have been staged for more than a month in front of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Galle Face Green.

At this protest site, they attacked the anti-government protesters and dismantled all their belongings.

The police hardly did anything to quell the unrest.

Facing the worst economic crisis since independence, Sri Lankans have been facing shortages of many essential items, including food, medicine, fuel cooking gas, as well as hours-long power cuts.

