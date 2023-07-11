Terror funding case: Delhi HC to hear Naval Kishore's bail application on Sep 5

New Delhi, July 11 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday scheduled for hearing bail application of businessman Naval Kishore Kapoor, accused in a terror funding case, on September 5.

Kapoor is charged with offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly carrying out terror funding and secessionist activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the hearing, Kapoor’s lawyer, Advocate Sahil Dutta, informed the court that they had submitted a compilation report but requested an adjournment since Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, who was supposed to argue the matter, was unavailable due to illness.

The division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Gaurang Kanth granted the adjournment based on the request made by Dutta.

The court adjourned the matter in order to accommodate the indisposed Colin Gonsalves, who is the senior counsel, appointed to present arguments in the appeal.

Recently, Yasin Malik, another accused in the same case, was handed life imprisonment.

Earlier, the court had framed charges against Kapoor and other Kashmiri separatist leaders accused in the case, including Farooq Ahmed Dar aka Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, and Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor