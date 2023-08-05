Terrorist killed in J&K’s Rajouri encounter

Srinagar, Aug 5 One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khawas area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, the hiding terrorists started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces leading to the encounter.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

