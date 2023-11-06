Thailand sees photographic evidence of hostages held by Hamas are alive: PM

Bangkok, Nov 6 The Thailand government has seen photographic evidence that Thai hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza are alive, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, the Prime Minister said: "I understand, at the very least, they are alive. Our next point of consideration is the period when there is a temporary ceasefire, let’s say a day or two, that could be a window to evacuate (hostages)."

The Prime Minister however, did not reveal the number of photos and neither did he mention how many of the 24 Thai hostages could be seen in the images,CNN reported.

Last week, the government had said that Iran will mediate to help negotiate the release of the Thai captives who were taken as hostages by the Hamas militant group after it launched its massive assault against Israel on October 7.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bhahiddha-Nukkara had informed the media that he had been in touch with the government of Iran for the safe release of the Thai hostages, many of them who were working as migrant workers in Israel.

In a statement, the Thai government had said that Iran, Qatar and Egypt had all "committed their full support ... in assisting with the negotiation for the release of the Thai hostages to the best of their abilities, as well as their readiness to fully assist and care for” them.

Iran agreed to raise Thailand’s request with Tehran-backed Hamas; Egypt said it would “consider facilitating access to the Rafah border crossing once the Thai hostages are released,” and Qatar expressed hope that Thais will be among the first group to be released, the statement said.

Thailand h﻿as been one of Israel’s biggest sources of migrant labor for decades.

At least 32 Thais have been killed in the conflict to date, one of the highest death tolls for foreign nationals, according to figures released by the government in Bangkok.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor