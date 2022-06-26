The Constitution, the Governor and the Shiv Sena imbroglio (IANS Insight)

New Delhi, June 26 The ongoing tussle in Maharashtra between rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's faction and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is poised for an intriguing climax, where the Governor's role is extremely crucial in establishing political stability in the state.

Apparently, the odds are against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which is on the brink of collapse. However, Shinde's camp received a setback after the Assembly's Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion moved by them against him and recently, Shiv Sena's Executive Committee authorised Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

A question which emerges in this political imbroglio - when would Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari call for a floor test.

Post the rebellion in the ranks, Shiv Sena indicated at suggesting dissolution of the Assembly and the Deputy Speaker issued notices to the 16 rebel MLAs on the disqualification plea by Thackeray's team. The Supreme Court judgments in such scenarios mandate the Governor to allow an opportunity to a party, which stakes claim to form the government.

Articles in the Constitution outline the power of the Governor, especially Article 174, which is a crucial provision. Article 174

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor