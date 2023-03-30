The 'impotent' govt in Maharashtra should resign immediately: Nana Patole

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's remarks on hate speech are a big slap to the Shinde-Fadnavis government adding that the state government has no right to continue in power and should "resign immediately".

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to respond to a contempt plea filed against it for failing to control hate speeches by rightwing orgsations despite the orders of the top court.

"We are hearing the contempt petition because states are not taking action in time. This is because the state has become impotent, powerless, and does not act in time. Why should we have a state at all if it is silent," the SC said on Wednesday.

Slamming the state government, Patole said, "Expressing displeasure, the Supreme Court has said that the Maharashtra government is impotent, it is not doing anything, therefore religious disputes are deepening. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led Shinde government in the state has dealt a major blow to the image of Maharashtra."

"Religious disputes are increasing in the state due to provocative speeches of some orgzations, but the Shinde-Fadnavis government is not taking any action on it," the Maharashtra Congress chief added.

Righting the anger expressed by the Supreme Court against the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the Congress state president said, "There is no such thing as law and order in the state. The MLAs and MPs of the ruling party do bullying openly. There are attacks on former ministers and MLAs but they are ignored. Even if the MLA of the ruling party sets fire, then action against him is avoided."

"An orgzation has been taking out marches, holding meetings and making inflammatory and provocative statements in various state districts for the past few months, thereby threatening social peace," Patole added.

The State Congress chief further alleged that some orgzations have complained to the police but the police's hands are tied.

He said, "Maharashtra is a progressive and advanced state. Mumbai and Maharashtra have great reputations all over the world. Some orgzations are working to defame it in the name of religion. The government should stop such orgzations immediately, but the government itself does not have the willpower and such orgzations are flourishing."

"The word used by the Supreme Court for the Maharashtra government has not been used for any government to date, which shows how serious the situation is," Patole further remarked.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a bench of Justice KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna posted the matter for hearing on April 28 and said, "Hate is a vicious circle and the State will have to initiate action."

A contempt petition was filed by Kerala-based Shaheen Abdullah over a news report that said, "At least 50 rallies were held in the State in the last four months where hate speeches were allegedly made."

Meanwhile, the apex court also allowed applications filed by Hindu bodies citing incidents where hate speeches were made against Hindus.

