'The Kashmir Files' to be declared tax-free in Goa

The movie 'The Kashmir Files' will be declared tax-free in Goa, said caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Sawant watched the movie on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the film will continue to be screened with the maximum possible shows. He said that the "struggle" and "suffering" of Kashmiri Hindus need to be understood by everyone to ensure that history is not repeated.

"The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to the INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows," tweeted Sawant.

Earlier, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments had declared the movie tax-free.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor