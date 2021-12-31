"The virus is weakening, but vigilance and caution are necessary": CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people not to worry and said that the Covid-19 cases are weakening in the state, "There are about 829 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. Of these, 562 cases are in home isolation and are mild. The virus is weakening, but vigilance and caution are necessary due to the intensity of the infection," Yogi said.

While addressing the state on Friday he also spoke about the Covid facility and oxygen plant at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said that the state carried out the maximum number of vaccination doses amongst the country and also have less positivity rate less than 5%, he said “The vaccination drive is also accelerating. So far 20 million vaccines have been administered, the highest in the country."

While on the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has also announced the night curfew, between 11 pm till 5 am due to rising in corona cases, and the CM himself announced this news, last week saying that “In several states of the country, Covid cases are rising and under these circumstances, it is important to take some steps."

However, these two statements of Uttar Pradesh CM don't seem similar, first, he announced the night curfew due to the rise in corona cases, next he is said that the state has an extremely less positivity rate.