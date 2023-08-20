'Their rich service will always be remembered': PM Modi, others condole death of soldiers in Ladakh

New Delhi, Aug 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of soldiers who died after an Army truck fell into a river in Ladakh, saying their rich service to the nation will always be remembered.

The Prime Minister's Office, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said: "Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi."

His remarks came after as many as nine soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed while one other was injured in a road accident in the Ladakh region on Saturday.

The accident reportedly took place at Kiyari in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh, late on Saturday afternoon when an Army truck, carrying 10 soldiers, skidded off the road and fell into a river.

The soldiers were going from Karu Garrison to Kiyari when the accident took place.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery."

Reacting to the news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a X post, said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Taking to X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The news of the martyrdom of 9 soldiers in an accident of an army truck in Leh is very sad. We will always be indebted to our brave soldiers. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the brave soldiers. We wish the injured a speedy recovery. The whole country is with you in this hour of grief."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences for the tragic incident. "The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident in Ladakh is very sad. I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the Jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.

