"There is no scheme that is free for all..." Priyank Kharge on Congress' five poll-promises

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 : Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the Congress government will try to implement the five poll guarantees as soon as possible, but there will be certain "rules and regulations".

He along with other party ministers and MLAs arrived at the Vidhana Soudha (state legislative building) in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "The blueprint of the five guarantees and we will ensure that it is done as soon as possible. Every government scheme - central or state - comes with certain rules and regulations."

"There is no scheme that is free for all, we will do it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting of senior officers of the state government to take a decision on implementing the five guarantees promised by the ruling Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.

The five 'main' guarantees promised by the party in its poll manifesto are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor