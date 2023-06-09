"These are all rumours...we will fight unitedly": KC Venugopal on speculations about Sachin Pilot likely to float new party

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday rejected speculations that party leader Sachin Pilot could float a new party in Rajasthan and said the party will fight the state assembly polls unitedly.

There has been speculation in sections of the media that Pilot may float his own party on June 11, the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot.

Venugopal toldthat there is no need to believe rumours.

"I don't think so. These are all rumours. To my knowledge, there is no such movement in Rajasthan. I had a word with Sachin Pilot two-three times. Do not worry. We will fight unitedly," Venugopal said on speculations of Pilot likely to announce a new party on June 11.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had earlier ruled out the possibility of Pilot floating a party.

Amid differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot, Congress leadership met the two leaders in Delhi last month.

Venugopal said after the meeting that party will present a united face in the state.

"We have decided to fight elections unitedly. Definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed with the proposal. We have decided that both leaders have agreed to go together. It will be a joint fight against BJP, we will win the state (Rajasthan)," he said.

Rajasthan will face assembly polls later this year.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Friday took a dig at the Congress in Rajasthan and said the "plane of Sachin Pilot is in auto mode" and "time will tell where it will land on June 11".

Rathore, who is the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, took potshots at Ashok Gehlot and said that the demands of Sachin Pilot remain unfulfilled.

"Where will Sachin Pilot's plane, which is in auto-mode, land on June 11, time will tell. His demands are pending before the government and the Chief Minister has not responded to them," Rathore told ANI.

He said Pilot has stayed in the news whether for his "caustic remarks" as Deputy Chief Minister or for his Jan Sangarsh Yatra.

"What he does on June 11 depends on him but all the issues for which he raised Jan Sangarsh Yatra have remained unanswered," Rathod said.

The BJP leader said Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has not been reconstituted, its composition has not changed and those responsible for the paper leak have not been exposed.

He said that the Enforcement Directorate's probe into teacher recruitment exam paper leak case will expose the conspirators.

Ahead of his yatra, Sachin Pilot had demanded the reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and probe into alleged corruption during the previous BJP government.

