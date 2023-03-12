"These incidents are defaming govt itself...": Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief condemns action against Lalu Yadav

Former Bihar Minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni on Saturday, condemned the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the family of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav in the land-for-jobs case.

Notably, while CBI has been questioning several members of Lalu Yadav's family, and ED has conducted several searches in connection with the case.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Mukesh Sahni said, "The centre is harassing Lalu Yadav. Although, whatever happens under the law is right. But the manner in which this is happening is wrong. It is also defaming the government itself."

"It is creating an impression among the public, that these investigations are being carried out with the mindset of revenge, aiming for electoral gains," he added.

Reacting to the speculations of being in contact with BJP, Sahni said that such news keeps on running.

"I talk to Modi Ji and Nitish Ji, whenever I get a chance, and such news keep on running," he said.

On being asked about with which party, will VIP ally before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sahni said that this decision will be taken on November 4, at the fifth foundation day of the party.

Earlier on Saturday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 24 locations at various places in Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in the Railways land-for-job scams. The searches were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case. However, according to sources, Tejashwi is likely to skip appearing before the probe agency due to his wife's ill-health.

The ED team had on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of the Bihar Deputy CM in Delhi for over 11 hours.

The ED also conducted raids against many relatives of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad at multiple locations across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bihar in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The raids were conducted at the residence of Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti as well as RJD's leader and former MLA Abu Dojana in Bihar, said sources.

The ED carried out these searches under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Lalu Prasad in the matter.

"CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today, March 11 in connection with the land-for-job case. This is the second summon issued to him, the first being issued on February 4," an agency official told ANI.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi is the third person of the Yadav family who will be questioned in the case. Earlier, his parents (Rabri and Lalu Yadav) were questioned.

On March 7, Lalu Yadav was grilled by CBI for nearly six years in two sessions at his residence in Pandara Park, Delhi.

On March 6, CBI questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs case at the Pandara park residence of his daughter Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti.

CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

( With inputs from ANI )

