"They are loud-mouthed people": Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called the Aam Aadmi Party "loud-mouthed" while raising heights of suspicion on Arvind Kejriwal's 'Delhi Model' of governance.

"This is a group of loud-mouthed people (AAP)...What is their Delhi model? If they are honest, they should take you (media) to Delhi to see it. I'm scared of people who show no responsibility, this is such a group of people," said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing a press conference at Kadi in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Pradhan was here to participate in the party's Gujarat Gaurav Yatra which is slated to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad today.

"I am here amongst you today to take part in BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'. We are confident that this time again the people of the state will express their confidence in us," Pradhan said.

This has come as a move to strengthen its roots of power in the state before its upcoming election as it is facing huge competition here, especially by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP whose confidence in registering victory at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's homeland has increased manifold after it won in Punjab.

As per the schedule, Shah will later visit Sant Shree Savaiyanath Samadhi Sthaan and paid obeisance in Ahmedabad's Zanzarka and will inaugurate the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" here.

Later in the afternoon, the Union Home Minister will visit Unai Mata Temple to offer prayers in Unai, Navsari district and launch the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" and "Adivasi Vikas Yatra" there.

Earlier on Wednesday, JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mehsana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present at the occasion.

Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Nadda said, "BJP is a pro-active, pro-responsible government and pro-responsive government. He said the BJP government understands the plight of the people. What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other and did not supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."

"Gaurav yatra is not just for Gujarat alone, it is a yatra to establish pride of entire India. It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'Gangotri' of 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the nation on the global map, to make it self-reliant, developed," Nadda had said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district and held a roadshow after the rally.

"Being in Jamkandorana is always special," tweeted PM Modi.

PM also launched multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch.

He laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor