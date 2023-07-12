"They are not interested in talking about development": Tejaswi Yadav hits out at oppposition in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 12 : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejaswi Yadav, on Wednesday hit out at the opposition in the state, saying that they are not interested in talking about development.

The statement came following an uproar in the Bihar assembly where the opposition demanded the Deputy CM's resignation following a chargesheet against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged land-for-job scam.

"We come to the assembly everyday so than we can address the questions of the public and work for development of the state be carried out. But people sitting in the opposition do not seem to be like MLAs. They are not interested in talking on development. They are only into talking rubbish", Tejashwi told media.

On being asked about the demand for his resignation, Yadav said, "The chargesheet was filed against me in 2017. God knows what all have happened since then. But when I took an oath as the Deputy CM, why did they (opposition) not protest?"

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on July 3, had filed a chargesheet in an alleged land-for-job scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. The chargesheet named Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and several others including firms as accused.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment, while Bihar former CM Lalu Yadav was the Union Railway Minister.

In addition, talking about the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collpase in Bhagalpur, on June 4, the Bihar Deputy CM said, "The matter is pending in the court. When the bridge collapsed, it was we who raised the question. And when the report came, our government took the relevant action".

Further, taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party government, he added, "When the bridge collapsed for the first time while the BJP was in power, what did they do? They did not fire a single engineer".

Notably, an under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on June 4. As per information, the 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed.

