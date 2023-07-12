'Third angle' of this triangle gets two UP officers in trouble

Lucknow, July 12 The 'third angle' of this triangle is now in trouble. According to official sources, a police investigation is likely against Mahoba district home guard's commandant Manish Dubey, along with his suspension and departmental action, as he has been found guilty in the preliminary inquiry carried out against him after his name cropped up in a controversy over his alleged relation with a woman PCS officer.The woman officer is posted as sub divisional magistrate (SDM) in Bareilly.

The SDM, Jyoti Maurya has been in the news for her estranged relations with her husband Alok Maurya and her relationship with Manish Dubey.

Director General (DG), Home Guards, Bijaya Kumar Maurya confirmed that the allegations against Manish Dubey were found true during the preliminary inquiry conducted by deputy inspector general (DIG), Home Guards, Santosh Singh who had submitted its report to him.

He said the report had been sent to the state government with a recommendation to suspend him and initiate departmental inquiry against him.

The report had also recommended a detailed police investigation in connection with a viral audio of an alleged interaction between him and the PCS officer in which she was heard purportedly talking of getting rid of her husband.

He said only the police could conduct forensic examination of the viral audio and bring out the truth behind it as the provincial civil service (PCS) officer has not turned up to verify the viral audio.

The director general further said the report contained findings related to three complaints against the commandant, including his relations with the PCS officer that maligned the image of the department.

He said the report also included the allegations levelled by a woman home guard against the commandant during his posting in Amroha district for asking her to personally meet him and stopped giving her duty when she showed reluctance.

The director general said the woman home guard had made a complaint against him in the matter in the past. Home guards are the auxiliary force for police.

They are given payment according to the number of duties allotted to them.

