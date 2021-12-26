This dog has his day in Madhya Pradesh town

Betul (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 26 Walk around any Indian town and the hoardings you usually see are of politic, or consumer products. But a series of billboards in this Madhya Pradesh town will come as a surprise.

It is a dog that occupies prime position in hoardings around Multai town of Betul district, as its owner celebrates its "birthday", and even garlanded it on the occasion.

Not only that, Nanchu Aggarwal, in a jibe at the language of political banners that usually dot public spaces in Indian towns, has also listed the "party members" of his canine "candidate" Wafadar.

And in a rib-tickling manner, they have been named 'Dalbadlu' (defector), Dhokebaaz (deceiver), 'Chaplus' (sycophant), 'Khujli' (itch), 'Pehchano Kaun' (guess who), 'Chharra' (lackey), 'Jhankibaaz' (big-talker), 'Phekulal' (bragger), and 'Mauka Parast' (opportunist).

These hoardings, which have also gone viral on social media, have become a hot topic of discussion among the town people.

According to local residents, the hoardings have been designed like celebratory hoardings displayed by political parties and are meant to poke fun at sycophants.

Samajwadi Party's district President Anil Soni said that these hoardings are to ridicule political leaders, and their followers who flatter them for their own selfish interests.

