‘Those who fight will win’: Tejashwi Yadav on Rahul Gandhi’s SC verdict

Patna, Aug 5 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government saying that ‘Jo Ladega Wo Jitega’ (those who fight will win).

His statement comes in wake of Supreme Court verdict giving relief to Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’.

Tejashwi Yadav, after returning to Patna from New Delhi said that the decision of Supreme Court is a win for justice.

“Everyone knows how the people sitting in the central government were penalising Rahul Gandhi. I firmly believe that those who fight will win and those who are scared get defeated,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav had gone to Delhi to appear in the special court of ED in land-for-job case.

The Special ED court will hear the case again on August 22.

On Friday, the SC stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

“No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor