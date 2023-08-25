Threats to progressive writers: K'taka police transfers cases to city's central crime branch

Bengaluru, Aug 25 Amid repeated threats to progressive writers, Karnataka police department has transferred all cases related to it to the special wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB).

It has also been decided to depute an ACP-ranked police officer to monitor and probe the matter.

A delegation of progressive writers met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 23 and raised concern over the matter.

DGP and IGP Alok Mohan have passed necessary orders in this regard, sources said.

Apart from this, directions have been given to look into the cases on a daily basis by the Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) and concerned DCP. Many writers have got threat letters and complaints have been lodged in different police stations in Bengaluru.

Well-known author K. Marulasiddappa has stated that the litterateurs have been getting threats through phone calls and letters for a year.

The development has caused a concern and the situation is forcing the authors to live in a fear.

Well-known progressive writers K. Veerabhadrappa, Vasundhara Bhoopathi and Banjagere Jayaprakash have got maximum threats.

"If the government will not take the matter seriously, the writers will meet the same fate as late Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi who were shot dead," Marulasiddappa stated.

To date, the authors have received about 15 threat letters and three letters were written after the Congress government came to power.

Siddaramaiah had assured the delegation of writers of initiating proper action into the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor