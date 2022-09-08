Three Gujarat sanitation workers attempt suicide over new appointments

Ahmedabad, Sep 8 Three sanitation workers attempted to commit suicide by drinking phenyl in Bopal-Ghuma on Thursday. They were rushed to the Sola government hospital in Ahmedabad, and are under treatment. They were protesting against the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for appointing 53 new sanitation workers in the area.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Hitendra Barot told the media, "New sanitation workers were appointed in the Bopal-Ghuma area, and when they reported for duty on Thursday, some left out sanitation workers protested. They were obstructing sanitation work and trying to influence corporation decisions."

Three of these protesting workers drank phenyl in a bid to commit suicide and were rushed to the Sola government hospital, said police inspector P R Jadeja. All three are under treatment and stable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor