Three held in connection with J&K MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir's murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three people who were allegedly involved in conspiring in the high-profile murder case of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir in the national capital 15 months back.

The accused were identified as Sardar Jagpal Singh, 51, Harjinder Singh Raina, 71 and Sudershan Singh Wazir, 67. Wazir is a cousin of the deceased J&K politician.

The 68-year-old Wazir was found murdered in a flat in Delhi's Basai Darapur area in March, 2021. His decomposed body having a gunshot injury on head was found from the washroom of the said flat.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections and during investigation, three people were arrested in the case on the basis of CCTV footage, technical analysis, and statements. The prime accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa, who had taken the flat on rent, went absconding.

"Khalsa had hosted the deceased in his house on the pretext of facilitating him in obtaining his visa and air tickets for Canada, where the family of deceased was living," Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, R.S. Yadav said.

Initially, the motive for murder was disclosed as possible extortion from the family members of the deceased. However, no ransom call was made. Since prime accused Khalsa was absconding, the conspiracy behind the murder could not be established.

Months after the murder, Khalsa was arrested and based on his examination and technical inputs, the three were arrested as they were found actively involved in the murder of Wazir.

On the interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that the accused Sudershan Singh Wazir had rivalry with Trilochan Singh Wazir and Nagar Singh. "Nagar Singh is a businessman in Jammu. The son of Nagar Singh had murdered the nephew of accused Sudershan Singh Wazir. Both Trilochan Singh Wazir and Nagar Singh were also arrested in a sensational Chopra murder case in Jammu of 2006," the Special CP said.

The interrogation further revealed that in 2018, Trilochan Singh Wazir and Nagar Singh were planning to murder Sudershan Singh Wazir in Delhi. "This came to the knowledge of accused Sudershan through Harmeet Singh and Harpreet Singh and in retaliation, accused Sudershan, Harjinder Singh Raina and Jagpal succeeded in killing T.S. Wazir in Delhi," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor