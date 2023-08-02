Three-member panel to monitor social media on Nuh violence: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Aug 2 Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said social media has played a "significant role" in fuelling the violence in Nuh and in response to this concern, the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21.

Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others will be closely examined and scanned for any provocative posts.

The committee will take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading feeling of hatred or misinformation, he said.

The minister also appealed to the people to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing inflammatory content.

In response to a question, Vij told the media that "if a criminal had released a video on social media, it does not mean to set people's houses on fire and burn vehicles".

The minister said action will be taken against VHP activist Monu Manesar. "Even in this case, if he has any role, he will not be spared."

He said that factual things are being collected in Nuh violence and the police are also taking action against the culprits.

In response to a question regarding a tweet posted by an MLA, he said: "...whoever has conspired, whoever has engineered this, whoever has hatched this conspiracy, whoever has poisoned it, will not be spared".

He said now is not the time to do politics, peace has to be restored in the state and everyone should contribute in restoring peace. Once the peace is restored, he will answer all questions of the Opposition, Vij asserted.

