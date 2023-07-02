TIPRA Motha chief meets Amit Shah, seeks 'constitutional solution' for 'Greater Tipraland' demand

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma along with party leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and urged him to bring a "Constitutional solution" to its demand for "Greater Tipraland".

"We met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a core demand for greater Tipraland, constitutional solution for the greater Tipraland. We met him along with other leaders, and we had a discussion," said the TIPRA Motha Party chief.

Barman added that his party want the indigenous people of Tripura to have a life of dignity.

"We stuck to our point that we want the indigenous people of Tripura to have a life of dignitya life where they can have rights over their own land and rights for the next generation. So we spoke on those issues, and we have been very clear that we are not interested in anything else," he added.

Deb Barma further said that the Union Home Minister has assured him that the central government would soon start the process of discussions on the demands.

