TMC delegation to visit EC today to discuss 'key issues' on Goa Assembly polls

A four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress will visit the Election Commission of India today at 12.30 pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14.

The delegation of the party comprises Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, LS MP Aparupa Poddar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen, and RS MP Abir Ranjan Biswas.

After the meeting, the delegation will hold a press conference.

Goa is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

