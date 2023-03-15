"TMC will protest on its own issues and agenda in Parliament": MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay while protesting over the increase in the price of cooking gas outside the Parliament on Wednesday, said that TMC would protest on its own issues and agenda in the Parliament.

Amid the protest march taken out by the Opposition leaders from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to hand over a memorandum over the Ad issue.

Almost all Opposition parties jointly participated in the foot march which was however boycotted by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs.

MP Bandyopadhyay, while commenting on this, said, "We are not participating in any of the other protests. TMC will protest on its own issues and agenda in the Parliament."

"In our state, the Congress is totally in connivance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (CPM), so we cannot join hands with meetings called by Congress leaders," Bandyopadhyay said.

The protest march took place amidst an impasse between Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition and continued on the third day of the second phase of the Budget Session with charges being traded over allegations against the Ad group and Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in London.

Further, commenting on the adjournment of the Parliamentary session following ruckus by opposition parties on Wednesday, Bandyopadhyay said, "It is most unfortunate that the Parliament is not succeeding to commence its session. Whether the ruling party or the main opposition party, both are at loggerheads with each other."

