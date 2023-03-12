TN actor-politician Seeman booked over remarks on migrant workers

Chennai, March 12 A case has been filed against Tamil Nadu actor-turned-politician Seeman over his alleged derogatory remarks against migrant workers, police said on Sunday.

Addressing a rally at Erode on February 13, the NTK founder-leader threatened the migrant workers that cases would be registered against them.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor had come out against Seeman for openly calling for violence against Hindi-speaking people in Tamil Nadu.

The Erode police said that Sections 153 B (Imputations, assertions, prejudicial to national integration), 505(1)(C)( intent to incite or is likely to incite any class or community), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code have been added in the case registered against Seeman.

Police had already registered a case against Seeman on February 22 for making derogatory remarks against the Dalit community during the same speech.



