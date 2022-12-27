TN Assembly session to begin on Jan 9

Chennai, Dec 27 The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2023 will commence from January 9 with Governor R.N. Ravi's customary address.

The session will begin at 10 a.m. and the duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the state Assembly.

The state Assembly Speaker's office in a statement said that the newly inducted minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will be allotted a front row in the Assembly. he will sit between Industries minister Thangam Thenarasu and Law minister S. Raghupathy.

The statement also said that with the Covid-19 cases only in single-digits in the state, the RT-PCR testing has not been made mandatory for the legislators in the state. However, the use of masks should be according to the Union and state government guidelines, the statement added.

