TN Assembly to resume session on April 6 to discuss demand for grants

Chennai, March 25 The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which concluded its proceedings on Thursday, will resume business from April 6 onwards.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said this while briefing media at his chamber hall on Friday.

The House's Business Advisory Committee would meet on March 30 to discuss and decide on the duration of the session, he said, adding that the Question Hour would be scheduled as usual.

On the space crunch at the Fort St. George Assembly hall where the session is being held, the Speaker said: "The chief minister would think over the issue and then take a decision."

Notably, the Assembly was shifted from the more spacious Kalaivnar Arangam on Wallajah road to the old Assembly hall at Fort St. George.

He also defended Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's absence from the recent session when the AIADMK deputy floor leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was speaking on the general budget and said that the minister had informed him of his absence.

The Speaker said that AIADMK should not have conducted a walk-out over the issue as the Chief Minister was present in the house when the Finance minister had gone out and the opposition found fault without any reason.

He also said that he didn't pursue the bills that were sent to the Governor's office and said that after the bills were passed in the house, the responsibility of the Speaker ends and added that the Chief Minister and other ministers would take up the matter with the Rajbhavan.

