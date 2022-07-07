TN Congress MP awaits his 'priceless' missing Pen

Chennai, July 7 Kanniyakumari Congress MP Vijay Vasanth is still waiting to get back his "priceless" pen, which he lost during a programme of Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in Chennai.

He calls Rs 1.5 lakh Montblanc pen "priceless" it has been inherited from his late father and former Kanniyakumari MP, H. Vasanthakumar.

Vasanth told mediapersons here that he had lodged a police complaint at the Guindy police station on Tuesday , July 5 after the pen was missing during the programme of Opposition President candidate, Yashwanth Sinha when he had reached Chennai to canvass votes.

Vijay said that there was a heavy rush at the hotel in Guindy and remember having the pen in his pocket while he entered the hotel but on coming out he found it missing . The Kanniyakumari MP immediately lodged a complaint with the hotel authorities.

The Congress MP while speaking to said ," The pen was special to me as I had inherited it from my late father. The pen , I'm sure was lost in the heavy rush at the Guindy hotel but when I lodged a complaint with the hotel they informed me that they can check the CCTV footage only after a formal police complaint is lodged."

Vijay said that he had raised only a pen missing complaint and has never in the complaint said that the pen was stolen as made out by certain sections.

The Kanniyakumari MP said that during the programme only party leaders and workers as well as the leaders of allied parties and workers were only present at the hotel when his pen was missing. He said that this makes it doubly sure that the pen was not stolen but missing and added that he expected it be retrieved soon and brought back to his pocket.

It may be noted that Vijay Vasanth won as an MP after his father H. Vasanthakumar passed away during the pandemic.

