TN indirect polls: Stalin orders party cadres to step down from posts allotted to alliance parties

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Friday asked his party cadres who have occupied posts allotted to alliance partners in the indirect polls to step down immediately.

Stalin said, "We had a smooth talk with the alliance party regarding seat-sharing and position in the indirect polls. I am really disturbed and feel bad about what happened during the secret ballot."

He further said, "DMK candidates think that they have succeeded diligently and got the victory in secret ballot and went and sat on the position which was given to alliance party. But as party chief, I extend my condolences to the leaders of the coalition Party."

Addressing the party cadres, Stalin said, "I humbly request, do immediately step down or face the expulsion from the party, if they don't resign."

Stalin tweeted, "Duty, dignity and discipline are the ideals of former CM CN Annadurai. But some people have violated it and occupied the posts allocated to alliance partners. Though they might think that they have achieved something, as a leader of the party I stand feeling guilty."

In another tweet, he wrote, " I am firm and strong that at any time, our alliance must not be broken. Those who win by contesting in the seats allotted to alliance positions should resign immediately. Those who fail to follow the direction would be removed from the party's primary membership."

"Those who contested on DMK's 'rising Sun' symbol and later brought bad reputation to the party through their act, should immediately resign from their post, Then, come and meet me in person", added Stalin.

Thol. Thirumavalavan, VCK party chief and MP requested Stalin to ask the DMK candidates who won for the posts allotted to the allies to resign. He also tweeted, "These candidates contested in the recent civic elections violating Stalin's directive. The Chief Minister should ask them to resign and safeguard the principles of the alliance."

K Balakrishnan CPI(M) State general secretary said, "The DMK should uphold and safeguard the principles of the alliance. The DMK shouldn't have acted like this for a mere position."

DMK functionary in Poonamallee, M Ravi Kumar has been suspended from the party for indulging in anti-party activities by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan while other DMK leaders are also likely to be suspended from the party.

Indirect elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and vice-chairperson took place in local bodies across the state on Friday.

DMK's Priya Rajan, a 28-year-old MCom graduate, was elected unopposed as the first Dalit and third woman Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

( With inputs from ANI )

