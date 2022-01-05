TN police arrest ex-Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji in Rs 3 crore cheating case from K'taka

Chennai, Jan 5 The Tamil Nadu police's special team arrested former Minister for Milk and Diary Development and AIADMK leader, Rajenthra Bhalaji from Karnataka in the Rs 3 crore job recruitment scam.

The former minister, who was on the run ever since the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on December 17 in a case registered by the Virudhunagar district police's special branch, was arrested at Hassan main road in Karnataka on Wednesday morning. He will be brought to Virudhunagar for interrogation.

The district crime branch police had booked the former minister in cheating cases under Sections 406, 420, and 120 B of the IPC for allegedly cheating several job aspirants of Rs 3 crore promising them jobs in Aavin, the milk cooperative under the Tamil Nadu government.

Virudhunagar district Superintendent of Police, Manokaran had constituted eight special teams of police personal to arrest him and this had found fruitful on Wednesday after the arrest of the AIADMK leader.

The police also arrested the Krishnagiri West District general secretary of the BJP, Ramakrishnan, and two other accomplices along with Bhalaji.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor