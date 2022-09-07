TN Police at AIADMK HQ to probe July 11 clashes between EPS, OPS factions

Chennai, Sep 7 The Crime Branch- Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) team investigating the clashes between the Panneerselvam (OPS) and Palaniswami (EPS) factions of the AIADMK at the party headquarters on July 11 commenced investigation from Wednesday.

The investigation team reached the party headquarters in the morning. The CB- CID team was conducting the probe following a complaint filed by the AIADMK leader and former law minister, CVe Shanmugham. He has in the complaint alleged that the O. Panneerselvam faction cadres and leaders had ransacked the party headquarters on July 11.

The former law minister had moved the Madras High Court recently stating that the CB- CID officials were not doing any investigation on his complaint.

The probe team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Venkatesan.

On July 11 when the AIADMK general council meeting was taking place at Vangaram near Chennai, clashes erupted between the supporters of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

