TN Urban polls: Early trends indicate DMK sweep

Chennai, Feb 22 The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance was leading over the AIADMK-led front after three hours of counting for the February 19 Urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu.

According to state election commission, the DMK-led front is leading in all the 21 Municipal corporations and in almost all Municipalities and town panchayats.

The SEC announced the results of ten candidates in Municipal ward councillor seats

(including those who were elected unopposed), of which 9 seats were won by the DMK while 1 was bagged by its ally, Congress.

DMK won 28 Municipality ward seats and AIADMK won 13 seats in town panchayat elections, DMK candidates won 353 seats while AIADMK won only 91 seats.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had on the election day told mediapersons that the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK would sweep the polls.

The AIADMK alliance was weakened after two of its main allies BJP and PMK left the front.

