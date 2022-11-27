Tokayev sworn in as Kazakh President

Astana, Nov 27 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in as the Kazakh leader.

After taking an oath at an inauguration ceremony held in the capital city of Astana, Tokayev on Saturday said the Central Asian country will enter a new era of development.

Kazakhstan held a snap presidential race last Sunday, with six candidates running for the top job. Tokayev garnered 81.31 per cent of about 8.3 million ballots, which were cast by more than 11.95 million registered voters, Xinhua news agency reported.

