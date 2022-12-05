Tomar launches portal for agri-investors

New Delhi, Dec 5 Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday inaugurated an integrated "Agriculture Investment Portal" which will be a centralised one stop portal for agri-investors to avail benefits of various government schemes implemented by various departments related to agriculture and allied sectors.

Co-Chairperson of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda French Gates held a meeting with Tomar, here on Monday.

During the meeting, Tomar inaugurated the creation of an integrated "Agriculture Investment Portal" by the Ministry of Agriculture.

In the meeting, Tomar said the government has full focus on promoting women farmers in the country.

The Minister said that "Krishi Nivesh Portal" (Agriculture Investment Portal) will prove to be a milestone in terms of investment in the agriculture sector.

He said that this portal would prove to be handy for the investors, they would get a lot of help from it.

Appreciating the work being done by the Gates Foundation in various fields in India, Tomar hoped that working in the agriculture sector in India by the Foundation would prove to be a good experience.

In the meeting, Tomar said that there are many challenges in the agriculture sector, to solve which the government is continuously working.

He said the number of small farmers is more in the country, and the government believes that if their strength increases, the agriculture sector will improve and production will also increase, adding the government is working in this direction.

Tomar said that with the aim of further increasing investment in agriculture, the Government has allocated a special package of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Work on these provisions has started, including the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Once these are implemented, the Indian agriculture sector will be rejuvenated.

