Tomato vendor, who 'hired bouncers' actually a SP worker

Varanasi (UP), July 9 The Varanasi "tomato vendor", who had "hired" bouncers for his safety due to unruly consumers, has actually turned out to be a Samajwadi Party worker who had apparently staged the drama with questionable intentions.

Soon after the story of the "vendor" came out, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted about the incident and the high prices of tomatoes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor