Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 15 Additional Director General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar alongwith Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri held a review meeting with field officers to discuss the arrangements for G-20 meet in Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The officers were briefed by the concerned officers regarding the necessary arrangements put in place for safe and peaceful conduct of G-20 meet.

"During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir and Div Com Kashmir directed the participating officers to ensure that the deployment of magistrates and police arrangements are put in place well before the summit and reiterated the need to enhance the security measures at vulnerable locations to avoid any chance of terrorist attack during the G20 summit. Besides, directed them to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement. They further advised the officers to display highest level of synergy on ground with the civil administration," police said.

"They also directed the civil administration to keep in close liaison with their concerned jurisdictional police officers to meet any exigency in their respective area of responsibilities (AOR). Moreover, they also directed the officers to keep close cooperation with the police and security force officers for successful G-20 Summit."

