Top Russian General Surovikin seen in pic for 1st time since Wagner mutiny
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2023 10:17 AM2023-09-05T10:17:54+5:302023-09-05T10:20:05+5:30
Moscow, Sep 5 General Sergei Surovikin, Russia's former commander in Ukraine who has not been seen in public since the failed Wagner mutiny in June, has appeared in a photo posted online, the media reported on Tuesday.
Surovikin was last seen on June 24 when he released a video pleading for Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary group who was killed in a plane crash last month, to stop his failed rebellion against the Russian military leadership.
Meanwhile, the viral photo shows a man wearing sunglasses walking arm in arm with a red-haired woman who resembles the General's wife, Anna."General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today," well-known Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak posted on Telegram on Monday.
Also in a Telegram post, Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov said: "General Surovikin is at home with his family. He is on leave and available to the Defence Ministry."
