Top Russian General Surovikin seen in pic for 1st time since Wagner mutiny

Moscow, Sep 5 General Sergei Surovikin, Russia's former commander in Ukraine who has not been seen in public since the failed Wagner mutiny in June, has appeared in a photo posted online, the media reported on Tuesday.

Surovikin was last seen on June 24 when he released a video pleading for Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary group who was killed in a plane crash last month, to stop his failed rebellion against the Russian military leadership.

Meanwhile, the viral photo shows a man wearing sunglasses walking arm in arm with a red-haired woman who resembles the General's wife, Anna."General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today," well-known Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak posted on Telegram on Monday.

Also in a Telegram post, Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov said: "General Surovikin is at home with his family. He is on leave and available to the Defence Ministry."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor