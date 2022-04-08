Tourist arrivals in Israel nearly double in Q1

Jerusalem, April 8 The number of tourist arrivals in Israel during the first quarter of 2022 has jumped by 98.2 per cent year on year, according to data issued by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

The number of arrivals in January-March reached 303,400, up from 153,100 in October-December 2021 and 16,800 in the first quarter last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

In March alone, 167,300 tourists arrived in Israel, a gradual rise from 89,900 in February and 46,200 in January.

In March 2020, following the Covid-19 outbreak, Israel closed its borders to foreign nationals, apart from exceptional cases.

In 2021, Israel gradually allowed the entry of tourists, but in late November it closed the borders again after the spread of the Omicron variant.

At the beginning of 2022, Israel permitted entry of vaccinated and recovered tourists and then in March, of all tourists, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, leading to the recent jump in tourist arrivals.

