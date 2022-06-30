Tours to inter-Korean truce village to resume in July

Seoul, June 30 Tours to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom will resume in July after months of suspension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Thursday.

The tour programme to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas will restart from July 12, the Ministry said in a press release.

It was last suspended in January due to a rise in infection cases, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The programme will be held once a day at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with up to 40 people allowed per tour.

Visitors can sign up for the tours from 10 a.m. on Friday.

The UN Command (UNC), which oversees activities in the DMZ as an enforcer of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, confirmed the programme will resume in line with the South Korean government's continued easing of Covid restrictions.

"The purpose of the UNC Commander's DMZ Education and Orientation Program is to increase public awareness of the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and educate visitors on the terms of armistice that underpin peace and stability," the Command added.

