Train mishap averted at MP's Beena

Bhopal, Sep 11 A stunt by a biker on railway track could have resulted a major mishap in Madhya Pradesh, but the alertness of loco pilot, who had timely reduced the speed of train, averted the incident. The stunt could have led to derailment of the train, jeopardising lives of passengers on board.

The incident reported near Beena railway station under Sagar district on Saturday afternoon. A biker, who later identified as Brijesh Shukla (35) was attempting stunt on railway track, in the mean time, Kerala Express (New Delhi-Trivandrum Express) was heading towards the platform.

Biker (Shukla) bounced off while his motorcycle got crushed as the train rammed into it. It got stuck into the cattle guard at the bottom of the engine's front, said a railway official. The mishap was averted as the train was moving at a low speed at the time of the accident, the official added.

The railway staff immediately swing into action and pulled out the crushed bike from the engine. Official said that it took around 45 minutes to complete the process to clear the track. Due to which, several trains including Shaan-e-Bhopal Express got delayed by one and half hours.

The railway safety department officials said that the speed of a train arriving on a platform is reduced to 30 km per hour. However, the loco pilot of the express train had spotted the bike and had reduced the speed further. Biker has been arrested and was sent to railway police custody for further inquiry into the matter, officials added.

