Transformation in education now a reality in Odisha: CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Saturday that transformation in education is not a dream anymore and it is now a reality in his state.

Addressing the Make in Odisha Conclave, Patnaik said the transformation initiative of Odisha in the school education sector has delivered stellar results.

"Today, the government schools in Odisha are highly sought-after schools, competing with their counterparts across the nation," he said.

"Our school transformation initiative, driven by the 5T principles, unlocked new aspirations and opened the door of new horizons for the high school students of Odisha," the Chief Minister said.

Today, he said, schools in Odisha have smart classrooms, well-developed e-libraries, state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced sports infrastructure and child-friendly campuses.

It has resulted in increased enrolment in government and government-aided schools, he added.

Further, Patnaik said his government's Mo School and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan initiatives have ushered in a visible transformation in the school education sector, and made history in the national platform.

The state government schools have clinched top ranks in national schools ranking survey.

Under the Mo School initiative, one of the largest alumni connect programmes of the world, over 50,000 government schools of Odisha have been revamped with the help of more than 30 lakh alumni and community members.

With the mission to ensure quality education to each deserving child, 315 Adarsh Vidyalayas and one iconic OAV are functional across the state, providing best infrastructure and academic resources to nurture the future generation of Odisha, he pointed out.

Patnaik said his government has instituted the CM's Award for Education, a scheme worth more than Rs 125 crore to make the educational ecosystem aspirational by incorporating recognition and reward for all stakeholders.

"We invested in education. We took initiatives to upscale our students with 21st century skills to support the industries with highly qualified and skilled human resources. Our priority is to make Odisha a global preference for aspiring young minds," he stated.

