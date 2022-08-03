Tricolour affixed on gate of Hurriyat Conference office in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 3 Sandeep Mawa, a local political activist, on Wednesday affixed the tricolour on the closed gate of banned separatist conglomerate All Parties Hurriyat Conference's office in Srinagar.

Mawa has been in the news of late for hoisting the tricolour at the official residence of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and for criticising Farooq Abdullah, another former Chief Minister, and his family.

Terrorists had killed a Muslim salesman at Mawa's shop in the Bohri Kadal area in Srinagar on November 11, 2021. Security agencies later said the salesman was mistakenly killed by the terrorists whose actual target was Mawa.

After the attack, Mawa had told reporters that he will not leave the Valley, but rather fight terrorism and its beneficiaries by remaining here.

