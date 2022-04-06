Trinamool files complaint with ECI against Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, April 6 The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with the ECI against the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that he had been trying to put undue pressure on police officers for the forthcoming by-election to the Ballygunge assembly constituency in Kolkata.

The complaint has been filed by the Trinamool Congress state general secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh, where Ghosh has appealed that criminal proceedings be started against Adhikari. In a letter to the ECI submitted at the office of the Chief Election Officer (CEO), West Bengal, in Kolkata, Ghosh referred to an incident on March 28, 2022 when Adhikari allegedly went to Ravindra Sarovar police station in south Kolkata and threatened the officer-in-charge of the police station over the Ballygunge by-poll.

The letter was addressed to the CEO, West Bengal, Ariz Aftab, a copy of which is available with . Adhikari has, however, denied all the allegations against him.

The by-election in Ballygunge has been necessitated following the demise of its legislator and the state panchayat minister, Subrata Mukherjee in November last year. The Trinamool Congress has nominated singer-turned- politician Babul Supriyo. A two-time BJP Lok Sabha member from Asansol and also a minister in the Narendra Modi government, Supriyo shifted from the BJP to the Trinamool |Congress soon after the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

The BJP has nominated former journalist Keya Ghosh. The CPI(M) candidate is Saira Shah Halim, niece of legendary Bollywood actor, Naseeruddin Shah. The poll is scheduled on April 12 and the result will be declared on April 16.

