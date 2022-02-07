Trinamool hoping to be king maker in Goa

New Delhi/Panjim, Feb 7 A week ahead of polls in Goa, the Trinamool Congress has stepped up its campaign and is trying to impress voters in a way that party could be in the game of thrones in the state. Some party members hope that the TMC along with its ally, will win half a dozen seats and be relevant in the state, post elections.

Sources said that the party has intensified its campaign on selected seats where the party thinks it can win and has reinforced more leaders to micro manage the last leg of the campaign.

However, TMC leaders make it clear that they are here to win. Party leader Ashok Tanwar said, "I have been camping from last one month and I can say that people want positive change and it is the TMC which could deliver on people's aspirations."

When asked how many seats the party will win, Tanwar claims TMC will be comfortable in forming the government.

But despite being in the fray, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not make it to the last lap, as political observers feel, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress appear to have taken the centrestage in the coastal state, just like in 2017 elections.

However, the TMC leaders hope that the party will make inroads. Luizinho Faleiro, former Chief Minister and now in TMC, says, "people will vote for the party. Every vote that you cast for a candidate of the Goa TMC is a leap forward towards a brighter future for us all."

The 2022 polls however are a bit different with the absence of late Manohar Parrikar.

After 10 years in power, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led BJP also faces severe anti-incumbency, especially in the wake of a series of corruption allegations against his ministers and MLAs.

The BJP hopes to get votes of the all the sections of the society. "This time too, the minority will vote for Goa in a big way. A priest in Saligao was present for the office inauguration of Jayesh Salgaonkar. He prayed and gave him blessings. We have also given 12 tickets to minority (candidates). They are getting a good response from the majority and the minority communities," Sawant claimed.

While the Congress has more or less banked on the new faces since it has also been impacted by desertion of a section of its leadership base to the BJP, TMC and AAP. The party strategy is being worked out by senior poll observer P. Chidambaram who is dedicating time and has roped in many leaders for the election campaign including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to woo women.

"This time the BJP will come down from 13 to 8. Their number will be below 10. They do not seem to have understood the popular resentment," said ex-CM and Congress leader, Digambar Kamat.

The state goes to polls on February 14 and counting is on March 10.

