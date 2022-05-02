Tripura CM directs police to take stern action against miscreants who attacked Cong leader Sudip Roy Barman

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday instructed the state police officials to take stringent action against the perpetrators who allegedly attacked Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, informed sources.

"Chief Minister instructed police officers to take strict actions against the perpetrators who tried to attack Barman leaving his driver and personal guard injured. He also spoke to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Tripura Police to take the needful actions," said sources.

Tripura Police has said that one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

However, the identity of the arrested accused person has not been disclosed yet.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman allegedly came under attack by some miscreants when he was visiting advocate Somik Deb at his residence in the Agartala district of Tripura.

Barman escaped unhurt in the alleged incident, however, his driver and bodyguard sustained injuries.

"The state is undergoing complete lawlessness. The miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked my driver suddenly. There were more than 50 bike-borne people all hiding their faces by wearing helmets," said the Congress leader.

According to Barman, the miscreants snatched the weapon of his personal security guard.

Both the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment and a case has been registered in the West Agartala police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

