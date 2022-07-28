Tripura gets new police chief

Agartala, July 28 The Tripura government on Thursday appointed Amitabh Ranjan, a Tripura cadre IPS officer of 1988 batch, as the Director General of Police, officials said.

Ranjan, presently posted as Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau under the Union Home Ministry, will replace V. S. Yadav, who was in extension in his service from November 2020, was appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner in Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha changed the police chief within 19 days after transferring Chief Secretary Kumar Alok. Saha, who assumed office on May 15, on July 9 abruptly transferred Chief Secretary Kumar Alok to State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) as its Director General (DG) and appointed senior IAS officer J.K. Sinha as new Chief Secretary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor