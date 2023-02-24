Tripura polls: CEO Kiran Gitte holds review meeting ahead of counting of votes

Ahead of the counting of votes of recently held Tripura Assembly polls, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte conducted review meetings in South Tripura, Gomati and Sepahijala districts on Thursday.

The review meeting was conducted in the presence of state Chief Secretary JK Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan and Additional DGP Saurabh Tripathi.

The concerned District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and senior officers attended the review meetings.

It was discussed that the guidelines of the Election Commission of India shall be followed for the smooth completion of the counting process. Meetings with political parties, candidates and Election agents shall be held by the DM, SPs and Returning Officers (RO).

Adequate measures shall be taken for maintaining law and order before and after the counting process.

The Counting Observers are expected to be deputed by the Election Commission of India starting from February 28.

Notably, the counting of votes of 60 assembly constituencies shall be held in 21 counting locations across the State on March 2.

Tripura recorded an 81.10 per cent voter turnout in Assembly polls on February 16. The Polling was held in a total of 3,337 polling stations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor