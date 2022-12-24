Tripura polls: Rs 9.36 cr seized, CPI-M seeks action against guilty

Agartala, Dec 24 After the law enforcment agencies seized over Rs 9.36 crore in a month in poll-bound Tripura, the main opposition CPI-M on Saturday demanded adequate action against those involved in illegal transaction of money.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said that in between November 24 and December 23, various law enforcment agencies have seized Rs 9,36,50,449 in Tripura while the total seizure amount during 2018 Assembly election was Rs 2,57,19,000.

Assuring that the enforcement drives would continue till election and a level playing field would be ensured for all stakeholders, Dinkarrao said that the EC has directed the CEOs of all poll bound states to activate the nodal agencies of Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM).

In November, as per the instruction of the EC, the EEM agencies were brought under the umbrella of the CEOs.

The EEM agencies include Income Tax, Tripura Excise, Central GST, State GST, Tripura Police, BSF, Narcotics control, Enforcement Directorate.

"While curbing the menace of money and muscle power, the EC also ensures that the general public do not face any inconvenience. In fact, all out efforts are made to ensure that the common man on the ground is sensitised to become a stakeholder in aiding and assisting the EC mechanism in combating the menace of bribery of voters and other corrupt practices, polluting the electoral system," the CEO said in a statement.

Demanding source of the recovered money of Rs 9,36,50,449, CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury in a letter to the CEO said that it must be clear that whether the money seized is black money or unaccounted money.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor