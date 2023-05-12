Troubles mount for ruling BJP in MP as anger against corruption swells

By Praveen Dwivedi

Bhopal, May 12 Amid the huge anti-incumbency sentiment against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government, the party is facing more problems because of the growing anger against corruption like in Karnataka.



Also, the discontent from the top level to the grassroots cadre with the elections inching closer is posing more challenges to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh. The state leadership is trying to douse possible rebellions, and now the organisation (sangathan) leaders have been enrolled for the tough task.

Sources in the BJP said the growing discontent among the bottom level party workers is giving more headaches than the rebels ex-MLAs, former ministers sidelined for the past few years. It prompted the state leadership to launch a third round of campaigning at the booth level. A group of sangathan leaders are taking closed door meetings with booth level workers to take stock of the situation.

The BJP's national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jambar and state in-charge Muralidhar Rao have been tasked to pacify the disgruntled leaders and workers, sources in the BJP told .

"Sangathan leaders are meeting lower level cadres to keep them with the party and also to review the local leaders. On the basis of the reviews, senior BJP leaders are being tasked to reach out to those who can extend their support to the opposition," a senior BJP leader, who looks after organisational work, told .

