Trudeau reignites diplomatic row with India

New Delhi, Oct 9 In a fresh provocation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X that he has discussed India "and the importance of upholding -- and respecting -- the rule of law" with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

In a post on Sunday, he said: "On the phone today, His Highness Mohammed Bin Zayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding -- and respecting -- the rule of law."

His comment comes amid a raging diplomatic fracas with India following Canada's allegation that Indian officials are involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India's most-wanted terrorists.India has strongly refuted the allegations.

